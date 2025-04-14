Harris County shooting: Woman shot in chest, male detained by authorities

The Brief A woman was found shot in the chest following a shooting in Harris County on Monday. The shooting occurred in the 14200 block of Cornelia Drive. Officials said a male has been detained in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.



Authorities are on scene investigating after a woman was shot in the chest on Monday afternoon.

Woman shot in the chest in Harris County, male detained

What we know:

Authorities were called to the 14200 block of Cornelia Drive on Monday afternoon.

When they arrived, authorities said they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Life Flight was called out to the scene for the shooting victim.

Cheval and Loyola Drive have been shut down by emergency crews.

Officials said a male has been detained in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information as to the identity of the victim or the male who has been detained as the investigation is ongoing.