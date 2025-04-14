Expand / Collapse search

Harris County shooting: Woman shot in chest, male detained by authorities

By
Published  April 14, 2025 5:54pm CDT
Harris County
    • A woman was found shot in the chest following a shooting in Harris County on Monday. 
    • The shooting occurred in the 14200 block of Cornelia Drive. 
    • Officials said a male has been detained in connection with the shooting. 
    • The investigation is ongoing. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on scene investigating after a woman was shot in the chest on Monday afternoon. 

What we know:

Authorities were called to the 14200 block of Cornelia Drive on Monday afternoon. 

When they arrived, authorities said they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Life Flight was called out to the scene for the shooting victim. 

Cheval and Loyola Drive have been shut down by emergency crews. 

Officials said a male has been detained in connection with the shooting. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information as to the identity of the victim or the male who has been detained as the investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

