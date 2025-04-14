Harris County shooting: Woman shot in chest, male detained by authorities
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on scene investigating after a woman was shot in the chest on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Authorities were called to the 14200 block of Cornelia Drive on Monday afternoon.
When they arrived, authorities said they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Life Flight was called out to the scene for the shooting victim.
Cheval and Loyola Drive have been shut down by emergency crews.
Officials said a male has been detained in connection with the shooting.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide any information as to the identity of the victim or the male who has been detained as the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.