The Brief A man was shot to death on Park Brook Drive in west Harris County. The sheriff says the man was shot by another man in front of a house. Crime scene and homicide detectives are at the scene.



One person is dead and another is detained following a shooting in far west Harris County on Friday morning.

Deadly shooting on Park Brook Drive

What we know:

The shooting occurred in the 21600 block of Park Brook Drive on Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with the Pct. 5 constable's office were the first to respond to the scene and found a man had been shot by another man in front of a house.

The wounded man died at the scene. The other man was detained.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The two men also have not been identified.

What's next:

FOX 26 will continue to bring you updates as this story develops.