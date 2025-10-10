Harris County shooting: 1 dead, another detained on Park Brook Drive
One person is dead and another is detained following a shooting in far west Harris County on Friday morning.
Deadly shooting on Park Brook Drive
What we know:
The shooting occurred in the 21600 block of Park Brook Drive on Friday morning.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with the Pct. 5 constable's office were the first to respond to the scene and found a man had been shot by another man in front of a house.
The wounded man died at the scene. The other man was detained.
Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The two men also have not been identified.
What's next:
FOX 26 will continue to bring you updates as this story develops.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.