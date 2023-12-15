An investigation is underway after a Harris County mother was found shot to death in her apartment on Thursday night, the sheriff's office says.

Family members called 911 around 11 p.m. and reported that they had found the 31-year-old woman dead in her apartment in the 17400 block of Red Oak.

MORE NEWS: Mother shot to death in SE Houston home; 3 children found injured

Deputies say the woman’s 51-year-old boyfriend fled the scene in an older model, dark or black Dodge Durango.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man initially took the couple’s 1-year-old child with him, but later brought the child back and turned the child over to a family member. Authorities say the man then fled again.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on Red Oak.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Deputies are speaking with witnesses and collecting video. The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says they expect to file murder charges in the case.