A man died at the hospital after he was found shot in a Harris County gas station parking lot, deputies say.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 11:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Freeport Street and found the man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on Freeport Street.

According to investigators, the man and a woman had been walking toward a nearby motel, followed by another group of three males.

According to deputies, there was a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight between the man and a male in the other group. Deputies say a second suspect then shot the man.

Authorities say the suspects ran from the scene.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses as the investigation continues.