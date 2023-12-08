Harris County deputies say an altercation at a bus stop ended with a man shot to death on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. in the 22700 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, EMS responded to the scene after passersby reported a man down in the street. EMS discovered that the man had been shot multiple times and called the sheriff’s office.

EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, it appears the man was at the bus stop with four or five other people when an altercation occurred, and shots were fired. It’s unclear what prompted the altercation.

Deputies found shell casings and weapons at the scene. They were also canvasing a nearby apartment complex and looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.