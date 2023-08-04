An investigation is underway after a man was shot in his car in north Harris County.

Authorities responded to the parking lot of a gas station near Rushworth and Ella around 2:50 a.m.

A man with two gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but authorities say he may have been shot by someone in a black pickup truck.