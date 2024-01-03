Harris County shooting: Man shot by family member on Ella Boulevard

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a shooting on Ella Boulevard on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex at 14403 Ella.

Preliminary information has revealed that an adult male had been shot by a family member.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said one person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.