The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a shopping center in east Harris County.

On Sunday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators were responding to the scene in the 11900 block of Crosby-Lynchburg.

Authorities say a passing motorist called 911 around 7:30 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in the parking lot.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the man was found dead outside of a vehicle in the parking lot. Authorities say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man's identity has not been released, but authorities say he is believed to be in his 60s.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the man’s death and when the deadly incident occurred. They are searching for surveillance video that may have captured what happened.