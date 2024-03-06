A man was found dead in a crashed car after a possible road rage shooting on Tuesday night, authorities say.

Around 10:45 p.m., a wrecker driver called the sheriff’s office about a Chrysler 300 that had crashed off the roadway in the 7700 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway.

Deputies arrived and found an unidentified man dead with a gunshot wound in the vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting along the West Sam Houston Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears that the bullet came from the outside of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting may have been related to a road rage incident.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stopper at (713)222-TIPS.