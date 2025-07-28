Expand / Collapse search

Harris County shooting: 12-year-old girl, 19-year-old man shot on Timber Creek Place

Published  July 28, 2025 6:52am CDT
The Brief

    • A girl, 12, and a man, 19, were shot on Timber Creek Place on Sunday night.
    • Authorities say they have identified a suspect but did not release his identity.
    • Deputies believe everyone involved knows each other.

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man on Sunday night.

2 shot in west Harris County

What we know:

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Timber Creek Place around 8:30 p.m.

They found a 12-year-old girl who had been shot in the abdomen. They also learned that a 19-year-old man had been shot.

They were both taken to local hospitals and were last reported to be in stable conditions.

Harris County deputies investigate a shooting on Timber Creek Place.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office says they have identified a suspect, but they did not release his identity. He was not in custody as of Sunday night.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, but deputies believe everyone involved knows each other.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

