Harris County Sheriff’s Office off-duty deputy arrested, charged with violence against family member

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.



According to a release, Jose A. Quintanilla, 39, was booked into the Harris County Jail on felony charges of continuous violence against a family member and aggravated assault impeding breathing.

On Wednesday, authorities were called to a hospital emergency room where a woman was being treated for multiple injuries.



Investigators later determined that Quintanilla attacked her earlier in the day, and that he had committed similar violent assaults against her in the recent past.

Authorities said Quintanilla was initially hired by the sheriff’s office in 2016 and most recently served in the K9 Unit.



The release stated that in addition to the criminal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has launched an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident.



"We take allegations of domestic violence especially seriously, particularly when they are made against those who are sworn to protect our community," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "The allegations made in this case are very disturbing, and will be thoroughly investigated."

The results of this internal investigation will be presented to the Sheriff’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee to determine whether policies were violated and to recommend appropriate disciplinary action, which could potentially include termination.