A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive.

MORE: 45-year-old habitual offender gets 50 years for the deaths of 2 cousins killed when Uber car split in half

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on N Vista Drive.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man and a woman were trying to rob another man at the complex.

The man who was being robbed was able to get away, went to his truck, and got a gun, investigators say.

The sheriff’s office says, when he was confronted again by the suspects, he shot the male suspect.

MORE: Missing Houston boy, 14, found shot to death

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and the shooter are both being questioned about the incident, authorities say. The investigation is ongoing.