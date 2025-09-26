North Harris County: Man arrested, accused to killing friend during 'quick-draw' game, sheriff says

The Brief Constable deputies were called to Darrah Drive on Thursday. The suspect allegedly shot the victim while they were "playing ‘quick-draw,’" according to the Harris County sheriff. The suspect's bond has been denied, according to court records.



A man is in Harris County custody after a game of "quick-draw" turned deadly on Thursday, according to the sheriff.

Harris County: Man killed in ‘quick-draw’ game

What we know:

Precinct 4 deputies were called on Thursday evening to the 14300 block of Darrah Drive, near Kuykendahl Road and Reedpoint Drive.

At that time, authorities reported a man on the scene with a gunshot wound, and a possible suspect being detained.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a suspect has officially been arrested, and the victim has died.

Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Jaret Garcia, 20, and Trinh Vinh Hoang Thuyen, 22, were playing "quick-draw" and pointing semi-automatic handguns at each other, according to the sheriff. At some point, Garcia allegedly shot Thuyen.

Garcia is in the Harris County Jail on a murder charge. Records say he has been denied bond.

A complaint filed with the Harris County Clerk's Office claims Garcia caused Thuyen's death by "committing an act clearly dangerous to human life."

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.