North Harris County: Man arrested, accused to killing friend during 'quick-draw' game, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A man is in Harris County custody after a game of "quick-draw" turned deadly on Thursday, according to the sheriff.
Harris County: Man killed in ‘quick-draw’ game
What we know:
Precinct 4 deputies were called on Thursday evening to the 14300 block of Darrah Drive, near Kuykendahl Road and Reedpoint Drive.
At that time, authorities reported a man on the scene with a gunshot wound, and a possible suspect being detained.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a suspect has officially been arrested, and the victim has died.
Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4
Jaret Garcia, 20, and Trinh Vinh Hoang Thuyen, 22, were playing "quick-draw" and pointing semi-automatic handguns at each other, according to the sheriff. At some point, Garcia allegedly shot Thuyen.
Garcia is in the Harris County Jail on a murder charge. Records say he has been denied bond.
A complaint filed with the Harris County Clerk's Office claims Garcia caused Thuyen's death by "committing an act clearly dangerous to human life."
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Harris County Pct 4 Constable Mark Herman