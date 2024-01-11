Harris County Precinct 4 deputy shoots, kills dog saying it was aggressive, dog's owner disagrees

A dog named Sonic and the family's other two dogs got out of their backyard and into the neighbors. That neighbor called the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

"The dog went after her several times," said neighbor Ramiro Ibarra. "She came out and suddenly came back."

When Deputy Jones arrived, he shot Sonic.

"Started running towards him, growling. The deputy took a few steps back. The dog kept coming, deputy discharged his weapon at a distance of about five feet," said Precinct 4 Chief Toby Hecker.

Sonic's owner arrived shortly after the dog was shot.

We interviewed Mabell Sorto through translator Xios Beks. We asked Sorto if the deputy explained why he shot the dog.

"He said he tried to attack me," she said. "And I answered to him, my dog doesn't attack anybody."

Sorto said she had to wait more than an hour to take the family pet to the vet, because the deputy needed to take pictures and contact a supervisor.

"The dog was in a lot of pain, the dog was suffering," said Sorto. "The kids were witnessing this, and I could not take the dog."

Sonic's vet bills would be in the thousands. However, the family decided to put him down.

"I had one of my fosters at the vet where the dog was taken to," said Kiersten Burling with KMG Paws 4 A Cause Dog Rescue.

"I asked him multiple times, did the dog physically attack you? And his response to me, 'no, I shot him before that could happen."

"Talking to some of the neighbors, this dog has been out several times, chased some of the neighbors back into their homes," Hecker said.

"The dog went after my wife several times," Ibarra said.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone who owns a pet, because it's a terrible loss for the family," said Sorto.

"Sonic was my favorite dog," said Eliel Claros, The 7-year-old is heartbroken. "I feel bad for him," Eliel said.

We talked to the neighbor who called Precinct 4. She told us Sonic was not aggressive, and she told that repeatedly to Deputy Jones.

We're told Jones' body cam was apparently turned off.

The internal affairs investigation continues.