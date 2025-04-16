Harris County Precinct 1 K-9's career comes to an end following recent cancer diagnosis

The Brief A K-9 partner, named Violet, spent her last day on the job on Wednesday. According to Constable Rosen, Violet and her handler, Sgt. Justin Royall, are estimated to have done 20,000 searches for bombs and weapons in Harris County. Royall says Violet will spend her final days with pickup truck rides and swimming trips.



Wednesday was the last day on the job for an explosives and weapons-sniffing Golden Retriever named Violet.

"It's a bittersweet day," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

The backstory:

Violet has been on the job for nine years, which is a long time for a K9 partner, Rosen said.

Violet

Violet's handler is Sgt. Justin Royall.

He estimates he and Violet have done 20,000 searches for bombs and weapons in Harris County and beyond during her career.

Timeline:

Violet was recently diagnosed with cancer, and it appears to be spreading rapidly.

Royall says Violet had seizures during the night and feared she wouldn't make it for her last day, but she pulled through and was treated to cake and a big farewell.

What's next:

Violet will spend her final days with Royall, who's planning a lot of pickup truck rides and swimming trips.