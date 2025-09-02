Harris County Pct. 7 Constable's Office sergeant charged, put on leave

The Brief A Harris County Pct. 7 Constable's Office sergeant has been charged with official oppression. He was arrested and placed on administrative leave. He is accused of sexually harassing a barista in 2023 and conducting unwarranted traffic stops on her.



A sergeant with the Harris County Pct. 7 Constable’s Office has been placed on administrative leave while facing criminal charges related to an investigation that began in 2023, department officials say.

Deputy constable charged

Court records show Sgt. Ostin Urbina Jr., 41, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of official oppression on Aug. 30.

Ostin Urbina

The constable’s office says he was arrested by deputy constables, relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The allegations

The backstory:

According to the constable’s office, he was charged in connection to a traffic stop and behavior at a Houston-area Starbucks in 2023.

According to court documents, Urbina is accused of sexually harassing a barista and conducting two unwarranted traffic stops on her. He was reportedly a regular at the coffee shop where she worked, court documents state.

"The investigation began nearly two years ago under the Constable May Walker Administration and was conducted jointly by the Harris County Constable Precinct Seven Internal Affairs Division and the Houston Police Department Special Investigations Crime Unit," the constable’s office said.

Dig deeper:

Urbina has been with the department for eight years. The constable’s office says he was a patrol deputy at the time of the incident and was promoted to sergeant in September 2023 under a previous constable.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the constable’s office said, "The Harris County Constable Precinct Seven Office is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities and are closely monitoring the situation. Constable James "Smokie" Phillips will not tolerate misconduct, mistreatment of any citizen, or any conduct that brings shame or discredits the Precinct Seven Constable Office and the communities we serve. The department reiterates its commitment to due process and the presumption of innocence. Public safety, accountability, and transparency remain our top priorities. Further updates will be provided as appropriate to ensure transparency."