A deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was taken to the hospital after a crash with a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Highway 249 and Northpointe.

According to the constable’s office, the deputy constable was out on a traffic stop when a suspected drunk driver collided with his vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The constable’s office says the suspected drunk driver was arrested by other constable deputies.

"Prayers for the recovery of our deputy!" the constable’s office wrote on Facebook.