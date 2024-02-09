Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy injured in crash on Sam Houston Tollway

A Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on Friday morning, officials say.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of the N Sam Houston Tollway West near Ella Blvd.

According to the constable’s office, the constable deputy was conducting a traffic stop when a trailer became unhooked from another vehicle and struck the back of her patrol vehicle.

(Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

The deputy was in the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

She was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the driver who was pulled over was not injured.