Harris County: Paraglider seen 'spiraling down' to the ground contacts authorities

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the paraglider who was seen spiraling down in northeast Harris County contacted them late Sunday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the paraglider contacted dispatch and said he and his friend were conducting paramotor acrobatics in the Huffman area.

-------------------------

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a paraglider that was seen spiraling down in northeast Harris County.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple agencies are assisting with the search in the area of 11899 N. Lake Houston Parkway.

No other details have been released yet.

