The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for shooting a man in the head in north Harris County.

On Dec. 14, 2023, around 5 a.m., deputies arrived at 191 West Road and found Arthur Luna Jr. with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to Luna Jr., he was driving on I-45 North between Richey and Rankin Road when a white 2017 to 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 4-door pickup pulled up beside him and fired a gun, hitting him in the head.

He says he took an exit off West Road and pulled into a gas station to call 911.

Authorities were able to take him to a local hospital in stable condition and he remained alert and awake.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 40 to 50, with a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a distinctive baseball cap that read "veterans" with small badges on it.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and arrest of the suspect. Tips and information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at Crime Stoppers website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.