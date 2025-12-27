Harris County murder suspect accused of killing man during argument, burning body in truck

article

The Brief Ernesto Bustamante, 44, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He is accused in the death of 25-year-old Juan Francisco Benitez. He allegedly shot Benitez and then burned his body in a truck.



A suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument and then burning his body in a pickup truck early Christmas morning.

Suspect identified

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as Ernesto Bustamante, 44. Records show he has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

He is accused in the death of 25-year-old Juan Francisco Benitez.

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set.

Man found shot in burning truck

The backstory:

Deputies were called to a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Fellows Road around 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

Once the vehicle was extinguished, the sheriff’s office says the body of a man who had been shot was found in the truck.

New details:

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest and details of what happened.

According to the sheriff's office, Benitez and Ernesto were handing out at Ernesto’s house, when they got into an argument.

Ernesto allegedly ended up shooting Benitez. The sheriff’s office says Ernesto then put Benitez’s body in a truck and took it to the wooded area on Fellows Road, where the truck was set on fire.