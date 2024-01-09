Harris County motorcycle crash on I-45, main lanes closed; 1 critically injured
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in north Houston on Tuesday.
Details are limited, but officials say a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed the mainlines on I-45 North at Cypresswood and one lane on the frontage road.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
The motorcyclist was in critical condition as of 1:10 p.m., authorities said.
HCSO is investigating the incident.