Harris County motorcycle crash on I-45, main lanes closed; 1 critically injured

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in north Houston on Tuesday.

Details are limited, but officials say a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed the mainlines on I-45 North at Cypresswood and one lane on the frontage road.

The motorcyclist was in critical condition as of 1:10 p.m., authorities said.

HCSO is investigating the incident.