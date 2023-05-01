Harris County mother arrested, accused of leaving her 3 children home alone for an hour

article

One mother is facing charges after being arrested for leaving her three children home alone for an hour over the weekend.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, deputies were called out to the 4500 block of Tealgate Drive in reference to three small children who were reported to have been left alone at the single-family home.

When the deputies arrived, they were able to locate the children, ages one, three, and six, with no parent, adult or any other person capable of taking care of them present.

Officials said the oldest child could not demonstrate an ability to care for himself, let alone his smaller siblings.

Neighbors reported seeing the mother, Arielle Allen, leave the residence in a vehicle, leaving all the children behind at the home alone.

Authorities said Allen returned about one hour after deputies arrived, at which time she was apprehended.

Child Protective Services was contacted and advised of what happened. They later released the children to their grandmother, who arrived on the scene.

Allen was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Her bond was set at $2,500.