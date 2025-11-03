The Brief Officials say 16-year-old Kemoryon Napoleon was last seen in a Spring neighborhood on Oct. 26. The teen was last seen in a black jacket and black pants. Anyone with information can call 911 or 281-376-2472.



Harris County constable deputies are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen in a Spring neighborhood about a week ago.

Harris County missing: Kemoryon Napoleon

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, 16-year-old Kemoryon Napoleon was last seen on October 26.

Before he went missing, Napoleon was in the 300 block of Wild Bird Drive, near the North Freeway and East North Hill Drive in the Spring area.

Kemoryon Napoleon (Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable)

Kemoryon Napoleon is 5'5" tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

What we don't know:

There is no information available regarding where Napoleon may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Kemoryon Napoleon's whereabouts can call 911 or the Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.