West Harris County: Missing elderly woman last seen in Katy
KATY, Texas - Harris County authorities are looking for an elderly woman who has been missing for days in the Katy area.
What we know:
Authorities say 72-year-old Ella Mae Horton hasn't been seen since Monday at 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Grand West Boulevard.
Horton was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a black shirt, light blue pajama pants with penguins, and gray Vans shoes.
What we don't know:
No other information has been provided.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Ella Mae Horton's whereabouts can contact authorities by doing one of the following:
- Call HCSO Missing Persons: 713-274-9270
- Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
- Call Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
