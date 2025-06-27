West Harris County: Missing elderly woman last seen in Katy

The Brief 72-year-old Ella Mae Horton hasn't been seen since Monday morning on Grand West Boulevard. Horton was last seen wearing a bonnet, a black shirt, pajama pants with penguins, and gray Vans. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Harris County authorities are looking for an elderly woman who has been missing for days in the Katy area.

Katy, TX missing: Ella Mae Horton

What we know:

Authorities say 72-year-old Ella Mae Horton hasn't been seen since Monday at 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Grand West Boulevard.

Horton was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a black shirt, light blue pajama pants with penguins, and gray Vans shoes.

What we don't know:

No other information has been provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jafaris Reese's whereabouts can contact authorities by doing one of the following:

Call HCSO Missing Persons: 713-274-9270

Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net

Call Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)