A man is in jail after assaulting two people and threatening to kill Harris County constable deputies.

According to constable Mark Herman, deputies arrived in the 10500 block of Willow Park View after receiving reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, authorities learned Jeremy Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted a disabled person and a woman during a verbal altercation.

Deputies attempted to detain Gilmore and he physically resisted by kicking, pushing, and spitting at deputies, officials say. He was detained after the brief struggle and then threatened to kill the deputies on the scene.

Gilmore was booked in Harris County Jail and charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer, Injury to Disabled, and Assault. His bond was set to $100,000.