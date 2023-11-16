A Harris County man with open warrants was arrested after holding someone at gunpoint and then shooting in the direction of constable deputies, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

According to the constable’s office, James Bankston, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, aggravated assault and for the warrants.

James Bankston (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

The incident unfolded late Wednesday night at an apartment in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd.

Deputies with the constable’s office responded to a report of a weapons disturbance. According to the constable’s office, Bankston threatened to kill someone while holding a gun to their head and then fired several rounds in the direction of the deputies.

Authorities say he fled into an apartment, but eventually came back out and was detained. The constable’s office says he had open warrants for evading and possession of a controlled substance.