Harris County authorities are on the scene of a major crash caused by a juvenile street racer, officials say.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 officials, the incident happened at 16405 North Freeway Service Road in Houston around 2:49 p.m.

Two juvenile drivers, one identified as 16-year-old, were racing when the 16-year-old lost control of the car and crashed. Authorities say the drivers were leaving Dekaney High School.

The 16-year-old's car had a male and female passenger inside who were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Constable Mark Herman says the juvenile driver was arrested and charged with Racing on a Roadway.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.