Harris County jury service moving from NRG Arena to downtown Houston in February

The Harris County District Clerk announced on Wednesday that jury service would be moving from NRG Arena to downtown Houston.



The move will take effect on February 7 taking operations from NRG Arena to the Jury Assembly Building located in downtown Houston.

Officials said the move is being done because the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will occupy the NRG grounds from February through March.



We’re told the Harris County District Clerk’s Office (DCO), the county’s Jury Committee and other stakeholders, including the public health department and the Fire Marshal’s Office, have made sure the renovated Jury Assembly Building meets all the requirements to ensure that social distancing and other COVID guidelines will be observed.



Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess said individuals who receive a jury summons in the mail will be directed to pre-register for jury service on the DCO’s website. Alternatively, then can pre-register over the phone by calling (713) 755-6392.

After completing pre-registration, officials said the summoned juror will be given a date, time, and location for their day of service. The Jury Assembly Building is located at 1201 Congress in downtown Houston.



While jury assembly is held at this location, the DCO will hold jury calls at 8:00 AM, 10:30 AM, and 1:00 PM, which will allow calling a maximum of 522 jurors per day.



"Just like the right to vote, you are guaranteed the right to trial by a jury of your peers as a citizen. If you receive a jury summons in the mail, we need you to answer that summons and to show up on your day of service," said District Clerk Burgess.

