Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will soon be returning to her usual schedule after she is discharged from receiving treatment for her mental health.

According to Hidalgo's office, she will be discharged on Saturday to transition from residential to outpatient care and return to her usual schedule on Oct. 2. Hidalgo took her leave from office on Aug. 7 to receive treatment at an out-of-state facility for clinical depression.

In the release, it stated Hidalgo remains in communication with key county staff and is available to discharge her duties as County Judge.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been notified of this update and remains fully engaged and prepared to respond to any potential incident or disaster, as well as request Judge Hidalgo’s presence if necessary, the release goes on to say.

Judge Hidalgo gave this statement:

Dear People of Harris County:

Thank you to my colleagues, family, and the Harris County community for the outpouring of support that I received after I announced I was seeking inpatient mental health treatment for depression. I have been deeply touched by all the messages that I have received, not only from Harris County residents but from across the country. So many people wrote to me to share their own struggles with mental health and their support for my decision to be public about my journey. I am encouraged that so many in our community agree that treatment for mental illness should be normalized just as seeking treatment any illness is accepted and expected.

After my time in a fantastic inpatient facility, I am feeling a lot better. I am looking forward to being discharged this Saturday, September 16, 2023, starting outpatient care, and re-acclimatizing to life outside a mental health facility. My initial treatment plan had me returning to my regular schedule in September, but my discharge date was moved back, which moves back the re-acclimatization period. The way my doctors explained re-acclimatization to me is that you would not go from heart surgery straight to running a marathon, in the same way that they do not want me to go straight back to my usual schedule.

I am feeling great and looking forward to returning on Monday, October 2, 2023. Thanks to the incredible medical team that has cared for me over the past several weeks, I feel so much stronger than I have ever been.

I continue to maintain lines of communication with my staff and the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management remains fully prepared to respond to any potential incident, as well as request my presence if necessary.

I am grateful for your continued support. I look forward to sharing more about my experience, and most of all, I am eager to return to the community and the job that I love.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia released a statement following Hidalgo's announcement:

"I’ve kept Judge Hidalgo in my prayers and the news that Judge Hidalgo’s recovery is progressing well enough that she will be back to work soon is great news. Her decision to go public about her condition was courageous, and only those who have had similar experiences can truly understand the recovery process. My colleagues and I have collectively handled the business of the county and its residents during her absence, it will be great to welcome Judge Hidalgo back. Our progress toward building a better Harris County for all will continue and has not been interrupted."

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis released this statement:

"I was completely struck by the overwhelming love and support that the people of Harris County displayed after Judge Hidalgo's announcement that she was taking a leave to seek mental health treatment. Now, it's essential that we as a community give her the continued support and time that she needs to focus on her well-being. In the meantime, I want to assure Harris County residents that everything will continue to run smoothly. Judge Hidalgo has maintained open lines of communication with her staff, and our Office of Emergency Management (OEM) remains fully prepared to respond to any potential incidents. I will continue to preside over official proceedings, including Commissioners Court. I look forward to having Judge Hidalgo back stronger than ever."