Harris County Judge Hidalgo walks out budget meeting: 'Shame on you'

The Brief Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo walked out of Special Commissioners Court on Tuesday while discussing budget proposal. Hidalgo grew visibly frustrated about cuts being made to some child-related programs. Despite that, a bi-partisan, 3-2 majority of the Harris County Commissioner's Court advanced a $4 billion budget plan.



Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo showed frustration during Special Commissioners Court on Tuesday as she walked out in the middle of it.

A bi-partisan, 3-2 majority of Harris County Commissioner's Court advanced a $4 billion budget plan Tuesday, which relies on financial restraint rather than the additional taxation proposed by Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Judge Lina Hidalgo leaves commissioners court

What we know:

However, amid the advancement, Judge Hidalgo makes statements that members of the court wanted to cut programs for children instead of passing them.

While discussing if they wanted to advance the evaluation of early childhood programs, Judge Hidalgo asked if there was a second motion to not cut a necessary early childhood initiative program.

When no one seconded the motion, Hidalgo stated, "I don't know in what world we decided to just hate the children. But okay."



The meeting went on and cuts were voted on throughout the budget meeting. At one point, Hidalgo states, "We have killed all the children related ones pretty much", when discussing the measures being voted on.

During that point, Hidalgo decides to leave the budget meeting. "Frankly, I'm just totally crushed that we seem to be totally immune to not supporting and, in fact, harming our children. I don't understand. I will leave it, Commissioner Ellis, to you. And again, for the record, colleagues, I don't know what we're doing here if we are not standing up for children. Shame on you."

However, the Commissioner's Court meeting continues after Hidalgo's exit.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Judge Hidalgo posted a lengthy statement to her Facebook page. It began, in part:

Regarding unfounded claims by 3 county commissioners that have resulted in harassment of teachers and parents of children depending on Harris County early childhood services.

Commissioners Garcia, Briones, and Ramsey have found common ground in bipartisan betrayal of taxpayer’s financial and policy interests.

They have shown a willingness to use taxpayer dollars to advance their political ends. They gave the toll road director (who collects toll funding commissioners then use to award county contracts) a 300% pay raise and the politically powerful elected constables, who serve only portions of the county, a 60% pay raise. These individuals are now paid more than important, county wide, elected officials like the District Attorney, the County Attorney, the County Clerk (runs elections), and judges presiding over courts. They were found by the county auditor to have been awarding contracts without an RFP, a scoring committee, scoring criteria, conflict of interest forms, or a paper trail, hand-selecting county contractors who donated to their campaigns.

New Harris County budget approval

Local perspective:

Commissioners are contending with a deficit deepened by a long-overdue $100 million pay raise for county law enforcement officers and a whole slate of progressive social initiatives launched over the past few years.

The courtroom was packed by activists opposing higher deputy pay and supporting additional funding for initiatives including low-income housing, indigent health care, legal services for the undocumented, mental health and anti-crime youth programs.

But commissioners Adrian Garcia, Lesley Briones and Tom Ramsey say they support a plan to fill the budget gap by freezing unfilled county positions, initiating cost-saving measures, releasing surplus funds and allowing experimental pilot programs to expire.

Along with Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis voted against the plan.

Ramsey reminded fellow members of the commissioners court and taxpayers that Harris County revenue has increased $750 million since 2019.

In 2024, commissioners pushed through a double-digit property tax hike without asking voters for permission.