Harris County jail officials say 55-year-old died hours after being booked

A 55-year-old man was found unresponsive just 12 hours after he was booked into the Harris County jail, authorities said.

What we know:

Devin Williams was booking into the Harris County jail on drunk driving charges around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Officials said Williams was found unresponsive the next morning around 9 a.m. while sitting in the joint processing area of the jail.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it appeared he had a medical emergency and an autopsy has been scheduled.

What we don't know:

A cause of death will not be determined until the autopsy is complete.

The sheriff's office said it asked the Houston Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into the death and that they would conduct an internal investigation.