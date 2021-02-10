Harris County investigators release photos of car used in deadly shooting

article

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle used in the murder of a local man in north Harris County.

The deadly shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. January 13 in the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive.

Authorities arrived to find that a 33-year-old man, now identified as David Rowan, had been shot inside of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Rowan and another person had just pulled into the driveway of a home when a black car pulled up.

Deputies say a suspect or suspects got out of the car and fired multiple shots into the vehicle Rowan was in. Rowan was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office says homicide investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The vehicle is described only as a dark-colored, 4-door sedan.

(Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

