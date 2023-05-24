An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in northwest Harris County.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the 16400 block of Lakewood Field Drive.

Authorities investigate two deaths in the 16400 block of Lakewood Field Drive.

A male and female are dead at the scene, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Investigators have not said how the two people died. No information on their identities has been released.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.