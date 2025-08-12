The Brief Residents are reporting a loud boom that shook their houses in northeast Harris County. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the area.



Dozens of residents in the northeast Houston area have reported hearing a loud boom.

Loud boom heard north of Houston

What they're saying:

Social media posts are circulating of residents around Kingwood, Humble, and Atascocita feeling their homes shake after hearing the noise around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have any photos or videos, submit them here.

What we know:

The Atascocita Fire Department reported they were responding to an "explosion" incident on Burle Oak Drive. However, they said the report was unfounded.

SkyFOX is flying over the Atascocita/Humble area but has not yet found any signs of what may have caused the noise.

What we don't know:

The cause of the noise that was heard for miles is still unclear. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the area to learn more. We are reaching out to public officials.

We will continue to update this article if more information becomes available.

If you have any photos or videos, submit them here.