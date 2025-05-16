The Brief A body was found during a search of a burned home on Imperial Grove. It's not confirmed if the remains are those of a woman who was unaccounted for after the house fire. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the person's identity.



Firefighters recovered a body as they searched for a 20-year-old woman who was unaccounted for after a Harris County house fire.

The identity of the person who was found has not been confirmed.

Body found after house fire

What we know:

On Friday afternoon, the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department said a person was found dead in the rubble of a home that had burned in a fire in the 5500 block of Imperial Grove the day before.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who was found in the home or their gender has not been confirmed.

What's next:

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the person and how they died. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate how and where the fire started in the home.

Woman unaccounted for after house fire

Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County Fire Marshals Office/X)

The backstory:

A three-alarm fire sparked up at the home on Imperial Grove on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said two of the residents were not at home, but a third person – a 20-year-old woman – was unaccounted for. Her family wasn’t sure if she was home at the time.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters continued to search the home for the woman. It’s not yet known if the remains found in the home are those of the missing woman. Her identity has not been released.