Harris County grass fire spread, caused hotel to evacuate near Willowbrook Mall

After a grass fire sparked in northwest Harris County, authorities are investigating how it may have started.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal, units were at the scene assisting Champions Emergency Services District with a grass fire in the 7200 block of Cockrum Boulevard that spread to 4.5 acres.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire, but the flame spread and threatened a nearby hotel.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Harris County Fire Marshal)

The hotel was immediately evacuated and no one was reported injured. Law enforcement says the hotel received minimal damage.

Crews remained on the scene to perform mop-up, said authorities.

HCFMO is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.