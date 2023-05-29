Harris County grand jury declines to indict man on kidnapping charge
HOUSTON - A Harris County grand jury declined to indict a man who was accused of kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a trailer for years.
Abraham Bravo Segura was arrested and charged with kidnapping in March.
Court records show that on May 17 a grand jury returned a no bill for the charge.
However, court records show that his release has been blocked by an INS hold for an alleged immigration violation.