Harris County grand jury declines to indict man on kidnapping charge

A Harris County grand jury declined to indict a man who was accused of kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a trailer for years.

Abraham Bravo Segura was arrested and charged with kidnapping in March.

Court records show that on May 17 a grand jury returned a no bill for the charge.

However, court records show that his release has been blocked by an INS hold for an alleged immigration violation.