Sheriff: 4 shot to death in NW Harris Co. apartment; murder-suicide suspected

The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left four people dead in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive on Thursday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies found four people dead inside an apartment unit.

The sheriff says that according to initial observations the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Gonzalez says there is no active threat within the complex.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.