Harris County Flood Control District proposition approved: Election results

Harris County voters have approved a proposition to provide additional funding for the Harris County Flood Control District.

Unofficial final results show 51.35% of the voters approved the measure, while 48.65% voted against the measure.

Years after taxpayers approved spending money on flood mitigation efforts, in response to Hurricane Harvey flooding, the county flood control district says it needs more money to keep those improvements in good working order.

Back in August, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said, "You can't buy a new car and not change the tires, not change the oil; you've got to maintain a brand-new car to get the most out of it."

"That's the same thing we're talking about here. All the infrastructure we've provided, and improvements that we're making, needs to be maintained," he said.

As a result of the approval, the measure will increase the Flood Control District’s dedicated ad valorem tax rate by 1.581 cents per $100.

According to the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, the average homeowner in Harris County will see an increase of approximately $60 per year in their overall tax bill. This is based on the average value of a home in Harris County ($379,030) and a homestead exemption.

Officials said the additional funding would be used for maintenance of flood risk reduction infrastructure across Harris County.

Commissioner Lesley Briones gave this statement:

"I am grateful that the people of Harris County supported this investment to better prepare for future weather events and to better protect our families. As a steward of taxpayer resources, I look forward to working with my colleagues on Commissioners Court and the Flood Control District to ensure these maintenance funds are used efficiently, effectively, and transparently. Passing Prop A is a significant step toward making Harris County safer and more resilient for generations to come."

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued this statement

"I’m deeply grateful to the Harris County voters for their overwhelming approval of the Harris County Flood Control District maintenance proposition. This helps to affirm public confidence that the district is moving in the right direction. With the voters’ approval of Prop A, we will be able to begin to address the neglect our system has endured for years.

It will bring us closer to removing Houston/Harris County from the national spotlight as the most flood prone region in the country".