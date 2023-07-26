One firefighter was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire sparked up in Harris County on Wednesday evening.

The fire flared up on the 500 block Cypress Station Drive at The Park at Cumberland Apartments, just after 7:15 p.m.

FOR MORE: HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

According to reports, one person was treated for injuries at the scene and has since been released.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say there was furniture on a balcony that caught on fire that later began to spread upwards.

Scene of Cypress Station Drive Fire

The fire has left 16 units impacted and firefighters are working to clear the rest of the scene.