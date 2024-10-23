Harris County fire: Man, toddler taken to hospital following house fire on Spillington

One man and a toddler were taken to the hospital following a house fire in east Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire sparked up in the 13100 block of Spillington around 1:30 p.m.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said both were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other details have been released.