Authorities are searching for a father who is accused of firing a high-powered rifle during a disturbance with his teen son and then again when an off-duty officer confronted him.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office responded to a call about shots fired in the 13100 block of Yaupon Holly Lane around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

The constable’s office says deputies learned there had been a disturbance between a father and his teen son, and the father fired a rifle five or six times.

An off-duty Humble ISD officer was arriving home at that time and confronted the father, authorities say.

According to the constable’s office, the officer gave the father commands, but the father produced his rifle.

The constable’s office says the officer gave commands and fired one shot, and at the same time, the father also fired one shot. The father then fled the scene.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident. They are searching for the father. His identity has not been released.