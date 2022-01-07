Grandmother dead; man, 2 girls hospitalized after fire at Harris Co. home with no smoke alarms

A grandmother has died, and three other people – including two young girls – were taken to the hospital after a house fire in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Trementina Drive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, one woman died, and her son-in-law and his two daughters were taken to the hospital.

The father and the two girls are being treated for smoke inhalation. The father also had lacerations from trying to get his family out of the house, the fire marshal’s office says.

Officials say the two girls, believed to be 8 and 10 years old, are in critical condition.

The fire has been extinguished. When firefighters arrived, there was fire coming from a front room of the house. According to the fire marshal’s office, the fire was contained in that one room.

Authorities also say there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.