Northwest Harris County: Toddler dies after drowning in swimming pool, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to Apple Valley Lane on Wednesday afternoon. A 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Officials say the child was pronounced deceased at a hospital.



What we know:

On Wednesday, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a call in the 6900 block of Apple Valley Lane, near FM 1960 and Cutten Road.

Officials say they were called about a three-year-old child who drowned in a swimming pool.

In an update on X, the constable's office confirmed that the child passed away at a local hospital.

The child was taken by first responders after being found unresponsive in the pool.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

