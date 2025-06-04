Northwest Harris County: Toddler dies after drowning in swimming pool, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A toddler has been pronounced dead after drowning in a pool, according to Harris County Precinct 4 officials.
Harris County deadly child drowning
What we know:
On Wednesday, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a call in the 6900 block of Apple Valley Lane, near FM 1960 and Cutten Road.
Officials say they were called about a three-year-old child who drowned in a swimming pool.
In an update on X, the constable's office confirmed that the child passed away at a local hospital.
The child was taken by first responders after being found unresponsive in the pool.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
The Source: X posts from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.