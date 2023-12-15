Harris County drive-by shooting injures 2, including juvenile

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to the 13700 block of Smokey Trail after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, a juvenile male and an adult male were found to be injured from a drive-by. Both were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Authorities say they are in unknown condition.

No other information has been released at this time.