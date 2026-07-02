Temporary signals installed at Houston intersection where 7 crashes happened in 1 week

The Brief A temporary light signal has been installed at a dangerous intersection in East Downtown Houston. The solution comes one day after a FOX 26 report of multiple crashes that happened at the same location. Residents believed drivers were not seeing the red light.



A day after a FOX 26 report about several crashes at the same EaDo intersection, Houston officials confirmed that a temporary solution has been added.

City officials tell FOX 26 that a temporary light signal has been installed at that intersection while permanent repairs are being done.

Crews working at the intersection on Thursday.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, reporter Leslie DelasBour spoke with an EaDo couple – Kevyn and Zané Hollowell – who said their camera captured at least seven crashes at the intersection of McGowen Street and Chartres Street within a week.

According to Kevyn, many of the crashes appear to involve drivers traveling northeast on Chartres Street as they try to join the I-69 North ramp. He believes some drivers were not seeing the red lights at the intersection.

On Wednesday, FOX 26 observed that there were no overhead traffic lights for drivers approaching the ramp, only two traffic lights on poles on either side of the roadway.

The resident said there used to be traffic lights above the road, but they were damaged in a crash about a year ago.

Click here to read the previous report.