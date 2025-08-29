North Harris County: Nine-month-old attacked by family dog, hospitalized, officials say

The Brief An "aggressive animal call" was reported Friday on Etchstone Drive. The infant was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment.



An infant is in a hospital after being attacked by their family's dog in northern Harris County, according to officials.

Harris County: Etchstone Drive dog attack

What we know:

The incident started with an "aggressive animal call" in the 6600 block of Etchstone Drive, near Grand Parkway and Northcrest Drive.

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the 911 caller said the family dog attacked a nine-month-old infant.

Medics were called to the scene, and the baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.