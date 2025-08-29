North Harris County: Nine-month-old attacked by family dog, hospitalized, officials say
SPRING, Texas - An infant is in a hospital after being attacked by their family's dog in northern Harris County, according to officials.
Harris County: Etchstone Drive dog attack
What we know:
The incident started with an "aggressive animal call" in the 6600 block of Etchstone Drive, near Grand Parkway and Northcrest Drive.
(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the 911 caller said the family dog attacked a nine-month-old infant.
Medics were called to the scene, and the baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4