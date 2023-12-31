Harris County district judge arrested on family violence charge in Galveston

A Harris County judge faces a family violence charge in Galveston County after being arrested on Sunday.

Frank Aguilar, 66, was arrested in the 9600 block of Teichman Road and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence.

Frank Aguilar

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Aquilar has been the 228th District Court judge in Harris County since 2019.