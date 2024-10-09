Harris County District Courts expand to address growing caseload

The Brief Harris County District Courts opened three new felony courts on October 1st to address the growing caseload. The expansion aims to tackle the backlog of cases created by the pandemic and hurricane, as well as accommodate the growing population. The new courts will handle a wider range of felony cases, from state jail felonies to capital murder.



The Harris County District Courts announced a significant expansion on October 1 with the opening of three new felony courts: the 495th, 496th, and 497th, officials said on Wednesday.

This expansion aims to address the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Harvey, as well as accommodate the growing population of Harris County.

SUGGESTED: Laura Koppe block party shooting: 3 suspects charged with capital murder

"We are grateful to the State of Texas and Harris County Commissioners Court for their recognition of our need for additional assistance," said Judge Latosha Lewis Payne, Administrative Judge.

She emphasized the importance of collaboration with partners to effectively serve the growing community.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The new courts will handle a wider range of felony cases, from state jail felonies (burglary, drug possession) to first-degree felonies (murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault) and capital murder cases.

Judge Te'iva Bell, Administrative Judge for the Criminal Division, highlighted the positive impact these courts will have on the community.

"The addition of these new felony courts will directly impact our ability to better serve our community through more effective and efficient administration of justice."

Visiting judges will preside over the new courts until Governor Greg Abbott appoints permanent judges later this year.